Ghana: World Mourns Prophet T.B Joshua

7 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua has died.

The famous Nigerian preacher and televangelist was said to have passed on, on Saturday morning at the age of 57.

The Church, in a statement issued on its website, confirmed the news of his passing in a statement but did not state the cause of his death.

"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for," it stated.

It however expressed gratitude to all well-wishers and sympathisers for their love, prayers and concern in the aftermath of the news and requested privacy for his family.

Detailing events prior to his death, the Church noted that "On Saturday, June 5, 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: "Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service."

"The Prophet says the greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it," the statement added.

The Church further extolled virtues of the late TB Joshua saying that "he is leaving a legacy of service and sacrifice to God's Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn. The prophet's last words were "Watch and pray."

Moments after the news broke, some followers of the Nigerian preacher took to social media to express their shock at the news as well as extended their message of condolences.

Others also shared their experiences with the preacher who was loved and at the same time widely regarded as controversial.

Meanwhile, The Cable, a Nigerian online news portal, has reported that the late preacher suffered a stroke two months ago.

It said TB Joshua was flown to Turkey to undergo treatment after he suffered a stroke two months ago.

It noted that the famous prophet was airlifted with an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey to receive treatment as his condition was dire and recently returned to Nigeria after treatment.

TB Joshua's Ministry is globally recognised through his television platform, Emmanuel TV, run by the church as one of Nigeria's biggest Christian broadcast stations available worldwide on digital and terrestrial switches.

It publishes regular occurrences of divine miracles and numerous videos claiming to document the healing of incurable disabilities and illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, blindness and open wounds.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Measures to Slow Rapid Spread of Covid-19 in Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X