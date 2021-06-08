Namibia: Real Cop Shoots Fake Cop

A police officer shot a suspect in the leg who was masquerading as a police officer at Swakopmund and wanted to extort money from a doctor.

The suspect, Linekela Stephanus, who has a bullet wound to his thigh, and an accomplice, Reginal January, appeared in the town's magistrate's court last week to face charges of impersonating a police officer, extortion and possession of suspected stolen goods. They were denied bail and their next appearance is on 22 July.

Erongo police commander for community affairs Ileni Shapumba said it all started when a local doctor (78) received a text message from the suspect who identified himself as 'Constable Swartbooi'.

'Swartbooi' made the doctor believe that he (the suspect) had spoken to 'public prosecutor Boois' to grant the doctor's son, who has been in police custody since March for possession of suspected stolen goods, bail of N$5 000.

"The suspect arranged a meeting between him and the doctor at Puma Service Station at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay where the doctor paid N$550 to start the process," said Shapumba.

The suspect also promised to destroy the docket relating to the son's case.

For this, Stephanus allegedly requested a bribe of N$5 000.

"It was at this point that the doctor reported the matter to the police, who set up a sting operation. A meeting was arranged at Mondesa for the doctor to pay N$5 500 as bail money to the suspect. The doctor withdrew N$8 000 and gave the N$5 500 to the suspect, who then snatched the remaining amount from the doctor. He also grabbed the doctor's mobile phone.

January was also present. Upon noticing the approaching police officer, Stephanus pulled out a knife to stab him.

In the same process of resisting arrest, he also pulled out his T-shirt as if to show he was armed with gun and the police officer shot him in the right thigh. It was later discovered that it was a toy gun.

A case of attempted murder was opened against the police officer.

SCAMS ON THE RISE

Shapumba said it appears that criminals have seen a gap and people are buying into their dishonest suggestions.

According to him, in most cases people are conned to buy employment, driver's licences and even police dockets. Authorised bail amounts are to be paid at court during working hours or at the police station where proof of payment should be given, Shapumba added.

"Communities should assist us in fighting crime and protect their resources by refusing to fall prey to robbers/scammers. All suspected scams or illegal activities should be reported to the police for action, and those who continue to scam people must be ready to be arrested," Shapumba warned.