Nigeria - the Comeback!

7 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The team will be participating in the competition this year after over two decades of absence.

The Nigerian Women Handball team drawn in group B alongside Cameroon, DR Congo and Kenya will be coming back into the Women Handball Africa Cup Nations after over two decades of absence. A final list of sixteen players who will represent Nigeria at the competition was reportedly released recently. It is said to be a squad of young players. Coach Rafiu Salami of Nigeria will be coming to Cameroon with his squad to at least pick a qualification spot for the World Cup.

The team has been training under the guidance of Coach Rafiu Salami and his assistant Coach Yusuf Abdukadir for over a month at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja and played a series of friendly matches to confirm their readiness for the tournament. For the few times that the team has participated, it emerged first in 1991.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X