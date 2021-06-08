Nigeria - the Comeback!

The team will be participating in the competition this year after over two decades of absence.

The Nigerian Women Handball team drawn in group B alongside Cameroon, DR Congo and Kenya will be coming back into the Women Handball Africa Cup Nations after over two decades of absence. A final list of sixteen players who will represent Nigeria at the competition was reportedly released recently. It is said to be a squad of young players. Coach Rafiu Salami of Nigeria will be coming to Cameroon with his squad to at least pick a qualification spot for the World Cup.

The team has been training under the guidance of Coach Rafiu Salami and his assistant Coach Yusuf Abdukadir for over a month at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja and played a series of friendly matches to confirm their readiness for the tournament. For the few times that the team has participated, it emerged first in 1991.