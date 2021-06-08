Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Kamzong Abossolo Overall Winner

The rider from SNH Velo Club finished on top the general classification table in 25h25'09".

It was all joy and jubilation at the May 20 Boulevard in Yaounde yesterday June 6, 2021. Clovis Kamzong Abossolo from SNH Velo Club emerged overall winner of the 17th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon. Cameroonians of all occupations came out in their numbers to watch the end of the over 900km race. The victory came as sigh of relief for many fans as it was the first in six years. The last lap of the competition took place along the Ebolowa-Yaounde highway over a distance of 149km. 53 cyclists were on the start list and temperatures were 27°c. It was a tough race as each team was seeking for the final victory. From take-off, three riders from Martigues Sport, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire were on the lead with 1'25" from the bulk. However, they were joined by the rest of the group 20km to the finish line. They were ridding at a speed of 38.452kmph.

At the end of the race, Paul Daumont from the national team of Burkina Faso was the first to cross the finish line in 3h52'30". He was followed by Merx Peter from Global Cycling Team Netherlands and Kone Souleymane from Burkina Faso in the same time record. The white jersey for the best youth went to Leonien Alexandre from Martigues Sport. Genov Nikolay from the national team of Bulgaria got the white and red spotted jersey for the best climber. The green jersey for the overall best on points went to Paul Daumont from Burkina Faso. The yellow jersey for the overall best cyclist went to Clovis Kamzong Abossolo. He equally won the blue jersey for the best Cameroonian in the competition.

In the general classification, Kamzong Abossolo finished on top of the table in 25h25'09". Andreev Yordan was second with 12 seconds behind the first and Genov Nikolay from Bulgaria was third with 31" seconds behind the leader. In the teams' classification, the national team of Bulgaria was in 76h15'31". Martigues Sport Cyclisme France was second with 08'26" behind the first and Burkina Faso was third in with 10'02" away from the first team. SNH Velo Club finished fourth with 11'42" from the first. The event took place in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, authorities of the Centre Region and other invitees.