Cameroon: Serge Ngando Ntone - Professional in Communication

7 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The super-scale journalist has 40 years of experience as a former media practitioner with CRTV.

Forty years (40) of uninterrupted experience as a journalist in Cameroon. In 1981 Serge Ngando Ntone began his professional career as a Journalist on internship at the then Ministry of Information and Culture, CAMNEWS Agency and later at the Directorate of Radio Broadcasting of Cameroon. Upon his graduation from the Advanced School of Mass Communication in 1984, Serge Ngando Ntone effectively took up service at the then Ministry of Information and Culture on December 8, 1984 and in March 1985 at Cameroon Radio Broadcasting Directorate. Before his departure from the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) on June 15, 2015, Serge Ngando Ntone had held several duty posts at the CRTV from Deputy Head of the Radio Reporting Service at the Unity Palace, to Deputy Editor-in-Chief Radio and TV and Head of the Radio and TV Reporting Service.

