Cameroon: Barya Ndao Epse Hamadjoulde Christine - Apt in Managing Private Media

It is with immersed joy that Christine Barya Ndao epse Hamadjoulde received news of her appointment as a member of the National Communication Council. With a heart of thanksgiving she says the task is huge. "I will put myself to work immediately and implore the Lord to help me succeed in this new duty", Christine Barya Ndao tells Cameroon Tribune.

Born in 1976 in Meiganga, Adamawa Region, Christine Barya Ndao epse Hamadjoulde started her studies in Brimhall Elementary School, Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States where her late father Rev Pastor Philemon Barya studied theology.

Upon returning to Cameroon, she spent a year in the Faculty of Law University of Ngaoundere before enrolling at the Advanced School of Mass Communication from 2000 to 2003. She obtained a Bachelor Degree in Journalism. Thereafter, she worked at a telecom company before entering the Public Service in 2010 through a direct competitive examination to recruit journalists. From 2010 to 2014 she worked at the Department of Development of Private Media and Publicity at the Ministry of Communication. Later, she was appointed Chief of Service of Private Media and Publicity at the Adamawa Regional Delegation of Communication. Since 2016, Christine Hamadjoulde is the Regional Delegate of Communication for the Adamaoua Region. The senior journalist is also an "Officier de Police Judiciaire à compétences spéciales en charge de la Publicité". She is currently following up a master course in Social Communication at the University of Douala and another in Peace Journalism at the Protestant University of Central Africa in Yaounde.