Cameroon: Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse - Veteran Journalist At the Helm

7 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 61-year-old retired Journalist from CRTV was appointed on Friday, June 4 by Presidential Decree.

Wow! So Joseph ...has gained the confidence of the Head of State. What do I do to maintain such a confidence? I meditated over the appointment and thanked God for giving me another opportunity to serve the nation." These were the first words of the newly appointed President of the National Communication Council (NCC) Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse.

Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse is aware of how complex it is to deal with journalists after an illustrious career at CRTV, for over 30 years. The newly appointed believe that the experience he has gathered alongside other members of the Council will enable them see how to help media institutions in the country live up to expectation. "We will fine-tune what my predecessor has been doing in a bid to ensure that the media becomes the fourth estate that it is supposed to be in a State like Cameroon", Joseph Chebonkeng noted.

Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse graduated from the Advanced School of Mass Communication (ASMAC) Yaounde in 1989 and started working at CRTV as a sports reporter. He later became a Deputy-Chief for Sports and Deputy Editor-In-Chief for Radio Sport. He did his last commentaries as a sport reporter in France during the 2003 FIFA Confederation Cup when Marc Vivian Foe died on the football pitch. He was shortly appointed to the TV newsroom as the Deputy-Editor-in-Chief for TV news and later to head the special team of reporters covering the National Assembly. In 2016, he was sent to create the Institutional Radio Channel, which never saw the light of day. Before going on retirement in 2020, he was the Deputy Director for Information at TV. He is 61 years old and married to Yvonne with six children. Joe has also served as the President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) from 2008-2016 as well as Vice-Chair of the National Referee Committee from 1995 to 1997.

