Gambian Star Supports Region Utd, Others With Football Materials

Gambian football star, Alhagie MS Jallow who plays for newly promoted United Arab Emirates (UAE) Division One side Gulf FC, recently donated football materials to Region United in Farafenni, North Bank Region of The Gambia.

The versatile midfielder, who guided Gulf FC to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Division One this season also supported other individual Gambia Football Federation divisional players with football materials.

The materials donated by the player included 20 sets of jerseys, 6 coaches' jerseys, 2 sets of corns, 2 sets of goalkeeper gloves, football boots, guards, bags, tapes and a football pump.

Jallow, who is currently on holidays in The Gambia, said the gesture was in fulfillment of a promise he made to his former club Region United, formally called Timeless.

The 23-year old who was in 2013/2014 invited to The Gambia national Under 17 team, said his dream is to represent The Gambia senior national team in the not distance future.

MS Jallow, who can also operate on the left wing previously played for Al Hamriyah Sports Club, a UAE Division One team.

Jallow, who finished this season as overall top scorer for his club and second best assist provide in UAE Division Two, noted that his target is to move to Europe in the near future, adding that he is currently working hard to realise his wish.

He urged young players to keep working hard, saying it is not easy being football player but with time, hard work and motivation they can make it.

Jallow, who has been the star player for his team pointed out that it is difficult to hold a regular place in his club which comprise various nationalities that includes Nigerians, Cameroonians, Ghanaians, Brazilians, but added that he has always secured a regular staring place.

He thanked Saloum for is continuous support since his move to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.