Gambia: Italian Volleyball Officials Conclude Gambia's Visit

Two officials from ACSI Umbria Sport Promotion body, Luigi Tardioli, the president and Flippo Bacchi, the Operations manager, have concluded a week-long working visit to The Gambia.

The high profile officials were in the country to strengthen bilateral cooperation between The Gambia Volleyball Federation and ACSI and also met authorities to formally brief them on the new cooperation between the two bodies.

The team with national volleyball executive held meetings with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Gambia National Olympic Committee and other local stakeholders.

At meetings, the Italians reiterated their willingness to support the development of volleyball in The Gambia. "We are happy that this is becoming a success and we must thank Honourable Tijan Jaiteh for smoothly facilitating this great development," said Mr. Tardioli.

"I have seen amazing talents in The Gambia and I am hopeful we will yield great success in the project in the coming years," he stated.

The president of The Gambia Volleyball Federation, Bai Dodou Jallow could not hide his excitement. "I am grateful and this is one of the major developments in our sport. I am optimistic that the face of Gambia volleyball will positively change in the years to come. I reconfirm my executive continuous commitment to the development of the game in The Gambia," Jallow stated.

Former Gambia international, now Sport Goodwill ambassador, Tijan Jaiteh pioneered the establishment of the project which will see Italian technicians taking charge of women volleyball team.

Already Roberto Faranelli has been appointed as the head coach of The Gambia national women team for a period of 5 years.