Gambia: Gunjur Utd Demolish B4 Kiang West to Clasp Third Spot in 2nd Tier

7 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United last Thursday demolished B4 Kiang West 3-0 in their week twenty-one encounter played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to clasped third-place in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Coastal Town boys, who are contending for promotion to the first division league next season, drew 2-2 with the Kiang West based-outfit in the first round of the country's second tier prior to their second round clash.

Gunjur United scored three goals without B4 Kiang West reacting to snatch a convincing victory over the Kiang West based-team to maintain their first division league promotion aspirations.

The victory earned the Coastal Town boys 36 points after twenty-one league outings.

B4 Kiang West is still with 26 points in twenty-one clashes.

The Kiang West based-club must win their remaining league fixtures to fancy their chances of surviving in the country's second division league for another season after slipping to Gunjur United 3-0.

