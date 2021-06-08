Gambia: AFCON Preparation - Gambia Beat Niger in Int'l Friendly

As part of preparation for their maiden Afcon tournament appearance in January, the Scorpions of The Gambia on Saturday defeated Niger 2-0 in their first of the three international friendly games played in Antalya, Turkey.

FC Seraing midfielder Ablie Jallow and K.V. Kortrijk striker Muhammed Badamosi scored for the Scorpions in a game played at the Emir Sports Complex, Antalya.

The Bundung-born duo players put smiles on Scorpions fans on Saturday when they guided the team to victory in their international away outing after their Afcon qualification.

Ablie Jallow alias Germano opened the scoring for The Gambia in the 28th minutes with a one-on-one finished, before Muhammed Badamosi, who is nicknamed Gambian Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his height and weight scored the second goal in the 93th minute of the second half.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions will next play Togo tomorrow, Tuesday at 5pm, before the team wraps up their final friendly engagements against Kosovo on Friday, 11 June 2021.