Gambia: AIUWA Vice Chancellor Announces Expansion, Introduction of New Courses

7 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Dr Makie Taal, vice chancellor for American International University for West Africa (AIUWA) in The Gambia has announced the expansion and introduction of new courses in the university to give access to more Gambians and non-Gambians alike to pursue professional studies.

Addressing the graduates at a local hotel Dr Taal said: "We work towards setting up virtual laboratories and the availability of state-of-the-art computerised mannequins for health science programmes for the university. In these settings, students will be trained effectively without contacts with real patients."

He affirmed that Gambia government has allocated a piece of land to AIUWA's College of Management and Information Technology for development of its campus, adding that plans have been finalised for the construction process.

Vice chancellor Taal said the College of Medicine and Health Science has introduced two new courses for the January semester of 2021 including BSC in Biomedical Medical Science and Pharmacy Technician programmes for pharmacy assistants.

"The college is also planning to offer masters in public health in January 2022," he disclosed.

"The College of Nursing is in its final preparation stages for BSN nursing with specialisation in ophthalmology to start in September 2021," he further divulged.

The second in command at AIUWA said the university has submitted a proposal to the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) requesting to commence offering a course of bachelor in laws by September 2021. "The curriculum has been finalised and relevant faculty identified."

Speaking further, he said with reference from the NAQAA' requirement, the university has developed a set of policies, operational documents and framework processes for managing the quality of learning and teaching of its students.

"I am happy to announce that we now have a functional quality assurance system ably led by the deputy vice chancellor. We have developed quality assurance tools for successfully monitoring the performance of our programmes, faculty and students," he said.

