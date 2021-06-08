Gambia: 20 Women Kafos in NBR Receive Half a Million to Start Entrepreneur Business

At least twenty (20) women Kafos operating under The Gambia Chicken Farmers Association recently received a cash grant amounting to five hundred thousand dalasis.

The money was distributed to twenty women Kafos to kick-start entrepreneur business in their home villages. The project is supported by The Gambia Future Now.

The cash presentation to beneficiaries was held in Kerewan. Each woman kafo received a cash amount of twenty five thousand dalasis to kick-start their business.

Ousman Bah, national coordinator for the project said they have been engaged in a series of development activities in North Bank Region geared towards complementing government effort in providing support to the vulnerable and women Kafos within the communities.

Mr. Bah highlighted that the assistance is aimed at empowering women to become self-reliant and liberal in a bid to boost the economy by encouraging local home grown products such as rearing of chickens.

He said they are motivated to support the project in a bid to improve the life and livelihood of the farmers particularly the women Kafos in North Bank Region.

He said the support is a grant and after 12 months each women kafo will also give to another kafo that did not benefit from the cash presentation.

He called for proper management to be adopted to ensure other groups also benefit from the project.

According to him, they have a lot of plans to support Gambian women. He commended women for their hard work, determination and perseverance.

He noted that their target is to support one hundred women groups engaged in chicken production before December 2021.

