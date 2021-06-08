Gambia: Sifoe Utd, Sukuta Utd Share Plunder in WRC 3rd Division League

7 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sifoe United and Sukuta United on Saturday shared spoils in the 2020-2021 West Coast Regional Third Division League.

The Sifoe based-team and the Dembadou boys drew goalless in their week-nine tie played at the Sifoe Football Field.

Both sides were eyeing for the maximum points to pile pressure on group leaders but the match ended goalless.

The draw earned Sukuta 10 points after nine league outings, while Sifoe United is with 5 points in nine league matches.

