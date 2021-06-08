Gambia: EU Ambassador Hands Over New Ambulances, Pickups to Gambia Red Cross

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to The Gambia and head of delegation last Thursday handed over and inaugurated two new ambulances, two pickups, eight motor cycles and 60 bicycles to The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) at its headquarters in Kanifing.

The project "Support and strengthening the Public Health and Socio-economic systems to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic in The Gambia" dubbed 'EU-Covid 19 Initiative Project' donated the vehicles to The Gambia Red Cross Society to support their response in Covid-19 Operations.

Alasan Senghore, Secretary General Gambia Red Cross Society said we are nowhere close to the finish line, adding that in fact, we are in the most acute phase of the pandemic which will likely continue for many months to come, particularly in places not well covered by vaccines.

Mr Senghore advocated for equitable delivery and distribution of vaccines, saying it is the only way to solve the most pressing public health emergency of our time.

SG Senghore further said that, they must ensure resources raised for Covid-19 also contribute to a recovery hat is green, inclusive and helps the most at risk people, so no one is left behind.

He thanked Gambia government and all their partners for their support, saying EU has been and continues to be a reliable and supportive partner both in development and humanitarian areas.

Corrado Pampaloni, EU Ambassador to The Gambia described Covid-19 as a long ongoing struggle for everyone while pointing out EU's support to Gambia government since the pandemic hit.

He added that the new ambulances will not only have a paramount role in the continuous fight against Covid-19, but also for the upgrade of medical services in the country after the crisis.

He thanked all volunteers who work tirelessly during the pandemic to reach communities, sometimes putting their own lives at risk.

He encouraged those eligible to get vaccinated and continue to observe WHO guidelines.