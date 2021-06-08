Nigeria: 2023 Elections - I Don't Have Any Plan to Run With Soludo - Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has distanced himself from the campaign posters that surfaced in Abuja recently linking him and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, for the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said rather than thinking of the next election, he is preoccupied with helping to find remedies to the current challenges facing the country.

According to the statement, "Our attention has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media, of campaign posters of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Prof. Charles Soludo, an aspirant in the Anambra State governorship election, in some parts of Abuja.

"Ordinarily, we would have ignored the reports, but for the interest of those who may be misled by the disingenuous plot, we know nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it.

"It is obvious that this is the work of mischief. For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Soludo is of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). It is silly of anyone to attempt to drag the former vice president into an election in Anambra State which outcome will be determined by the people of the state.

"Atiku is presently preoccupied with other well-meaning Nigerians to help find solutions to the myriad of challenges plaguing our country such as insecurity and economic downturn marked by joblessness and extreme poverty.

"That explains why last Monday, the Waziri of Adamawa unveiled the headquarters of Standard Micro Finance Bank and two factories promoted by him in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, to provide jobs and opportunities."

Ibe started in the statement that: "We wish to restate that the purported 2023 campaign posters in circulation linking Atiku with Soludo is the handiwork of mischief makers, and should be ignored."