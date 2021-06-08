Kenya Battle Cameroon in Continental Handball Tourney

8 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

The national women's handball team open their Africa Nations Cup campaign Tuesday with a tie against hosts Cameroon at 8pm at the Palais des Sport Complex in Yaounde.

The East Africans, who arrived in the host nation on Monday morning, will then battle Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, before they wrap up their pool 'B' matches with a game against Nigeria on Friday.

Wednesday is a rest day for the Kenyan team, which is making it's maiden appearance at the biennial event.

The top two teams, as well as two third best placed finishers in the three pools, will proceed to the quaterfinals of the 10-day event.

Team manager Caroline Kusa said the players are upbeat ahead of the match.

"Since our arrival here, we have had two coronavirus tests- at the airport and at the hotel- and we are glad the tests have all turned out negative. The weather is relatively cold, but the players are raring to go," said Kusa, who doubles up as Kenya Handball Federation women's national league champions Nairobi Water team manager.

"We didn't get to have a fill of the court, but that is not a course for alarm. We got to train at the hotel facility and the team is good to go, and we can only hope for the best considering we start against the hosts," she added.

Reigning African champions Angola are in Group C with Congo, Algeria and Cape Verde, while runners-up Senegal are in Group A, alongside Tunisia, Guinea and Madagascar.

The competition was originally scheduled to take place last December, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Squad

Akoth Valine, Melvin Akinyi, Cecilia Katheu, Michelle Adhiambo, Berline Achieng, Brenda Ariviza, Carren Lutengeya, Carolyne Temko, Merina Andala, Brenda Musambai, Faith Mikhala, Purity Nyawira, Gladys Chilo, Sharon Mulei, Isabella Wanyama and Modesta Owuor.

Team coach - Jack Ochieng, Peter Mwathi and Team manager Caroline Kusa.

