South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Places Minister Zweli Mkhize on Special Leave

8 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Tuesday, 08 June 2021 placed Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize on special leave.

This period of special leave will enable the Minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes.

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating this matter and the President awaits a report on the outcome of this probe.

Minister of Tourism Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as Acting Minister of Health until further notice.

