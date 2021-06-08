Ghana: NDC Asks Members to Engage in Decorous Constituency Campaigns

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has asked the rank and file of the party to engage in decorous campaigns in constituencies in the region.

It said the region remained the most complex political terrain and the most swing region in the country which required more sober reflection and focused rank and file to deliver victory for the party in the 2024 general election.

The party stressed that reorganisation does not mean new internal elections and in the coming days, communicate a roadmap for the reorganisation of the party to guide all members, supporters, faithful and well-wishers.

A statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Kwesi Dawood, after a two-day retreat to review the party's performance in the 2020 general election in the Central Region, said it would strengthen the structures of the party and strategise on the reorganisation of the NDC for victory in the 2024 general election.

It said the retreat thoroughly examined the party's strategies in the 2020 presidential elections, the role of the Electoral Commission (EC), the militarisation of electoral processes and strategies for victory in 2024 and beyond.

The statement said the leadership of the party had resolved to continue pursuing justice for the victims of electoral brutalities, those who lost their lives and to bring the security operatives who perpetuated the crimes to book.

"The leadership of the party has resolved to immediately address the challenges that affected the party in the 2020 elections in all the 23 constituencies, support and assist the party to push for electoral reforms and embark on a series of programmes to enhance party unity, cohesion and rekindle the spirit of commitment and volunteerism among the rank and file of the party towards recapturing power in 2024," the statement said.

It extended heartfelt sympathies to executives, agents, members and other citizens who were brutalised at Awutu Senya East, Ekumfi, Upper Denkyira West, Cape Coast South, Agona West, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Mfantseman, Gomoa East, Ajumako- Enyan-Essiam, Effutu and Assin Central constituencies and assured them of the leadership of the party's readiness to flush out the perpetrators and the security operatives involved. -kasapafmonline.com