Egypt Reports 782 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said on Monday night that 782 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 268,754.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 47 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,399.

As many as 677 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 197,281 so far, the Spokesperson said.