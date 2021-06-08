Egypt: Sisi Orders That Egypt Pay Annual Contributions of Least Developed Countries to Women Development Organization

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday instructed the government that Egypt bears the cost of annual contributions of all 22 least developed countries to the Women Development Organization, whether they are members or are about to join the organization.

Sisi gave the remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and President of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsy.

During the meeting, Morsy reviewed preparations for the 8th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'s ministerial conference on women, to be hosted by Egypt's New Administrative Council on July 5-8, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The conference is set to see Egypt assume the presidency of the conference for the next two years, the spokesman added.

President Sisi gave his orders for good preparation for the OIC ministerial conference, which he said will further consolidate Egypt's role in the field of women's empowerment, and represent the culmination of the State's efforts to enact national legislation that supports gender equality and ensures women empowerment in various State sectors, topped by the Cabinet and the House of Representatives.

In this regard, the president highlighted the recent decisions on allowing women to be appointed to the State Council and the Public Prosecution for the first time in Egypt's modern history.

The NCW chief reviewed the developments related to Egypt's hosting of the Women Development Organization's permanent headquarters, noting that it would be the first OIC-affiliated organization to be hosted by Egypt.

She also highlighted Egypt's efforts to encourage other OIC member states to endorse statute of the Women Development Organization, which came into effect in July 2020.

On that score, President Sisi gave directives for allocating a separate integrated building to be used as a headquarters for the Women Development Organization, ordering that the building be well furnished and provided with all necessary services.