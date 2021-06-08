Egypt: Sis Chairman Comments On Egypt Assessment Report By Menafatf

8 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Diaa Rashwan, the chairman of the State Information Service (SIS) and the Egyptian Syndicate of Journalists, said Tuesday that Egypt is committed to its international obligations, as well as international law.

Egypt is firm on countering money laundering and terrorism financing, Rashwan said in statements to ON TV channel earlier today.

He was commenting on an Egypt assessment report by the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF).

He added that the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Combating Unit (MLTFCU) was established in 2002 and has since been working in accordance with UN Security Council (UNSC) standards and in cooperation with a wide range of financial intelligence agencies.

This unit also works with bodies concerned inside Egypt to counter money laundering operations that intertwined with criminal cases, Rashwan noted.

