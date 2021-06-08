Egypt's Academy of Arts Witnesses Complete Renovation

Egypt's Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem inspected on June 6 six new halls in the Academy of Arts equipped with the latest technological means, and bears the name of one of the symbolic Egyptian playwrights.

Additionally, a seventh hall has been prepared to act as a large studio for students of the decoration department.

Abdel Dayem also inspected the bridge linking the two campuses of the academy and its old and new buildings, as well as a number of outlets that were designated for cultural industries and the Egypt Industrialists Project, which is being implemented.

Egyptian Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem also followed up the progress of the construction of the new Roman Theater.

Moreover, Abdel Dayem said that the projects to develop and modernize the academy's structure come in activation of the state's development goals for the "Egypt Vision 2030", which focus on building citizens who understand the importance of preserving the ancient cultural and civilizational heritage.