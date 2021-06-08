Egypt's Academy of Arts Witnesses Complete Renovation

8 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem inspected on June 6 six new halls in the Academy of Arts equipped with the latest technological means, and bears the name of one of the symbolic Egyptian playwrights.

Additionally, a seventh hall has been prepared to act as a large studio for students of the decoration department.

Abdel Dayem also inspected the bridge linking the two campuses of the academy and its old and new buildings, as well as a number of outlets that were designated for cultural industries and the Egypt Industrialists Project, which is being implemented.

Egyptian Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem also followed up the progress of the construction of the new Roman Theater.

Moreover, Abdel Dayem said that the projects to develop and modernize the academy's structure come in activation of the state's development goals for the "Egypt Vision 2030", which focus on building citizens who understand the importance of preserving the ancient cultural and civilizational heritage.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

