Egypt: France's Amb. to Egypt Lauds Strong Ties With Cairo

France's Ambassador to Egypt Stephane Romatet has praised deeply-rooted ties between Paris and Cairo, particularly in the economic and trade domains.

The diplomat's remarks came on Monday at a ceremony held by the ambassador to welcome a visit of a French economic delegation representing 18 major French companies.

Romatet lauded the step taken by the delegation members, whose visit is the first one for a French delegation since March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The diplomat added that the visit aimed to promote trade cooperation between both countries.