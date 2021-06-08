Egypt: France's Amb. to Egypt Lauds Strong Ties With Cairo

8 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

France's Ambassador to Egypt Stephane Romatet has praised deeply-rooted ties between Paris and Cairo, particularly in the economic and trade domains.

The diplomat's remarks came on Monday at a ceremony held by the ambassador to welcome a visit of a French economic delegation representing 18 major French companies.

Romatet lauded the step taken by the delegation members, whose visit is the first one for a French delegation since March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The diplomat added that the visit aimed to promote trade cooperation between both countries.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

