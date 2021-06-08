Egypt: GERD Maximum Water Level 645 Meters - Irrigation Ministry

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said the maximum water level of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is 650 meters.

It pointed out that the height of the dam is 145 meters and the maximum storing level is 140 meters.

The ministry's statements were issued on Monday to comment on reports circulated on social media networks on the levels of the dam.

The dam includes two openings for turbines on the level of 542 meters, so the levels of stored water should be less than 590 meters, the ministry added.