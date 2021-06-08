Egypt: Heat Wave to Hit Egypt On Wednesday, Thursday - Weather Forecast Warns

8 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned that a heat wave will hit the country on Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by a gradual increase in temperature degrees.

During this period, hot weather will prevail during the day on the northern coasts; the weather will be very hot on Greater Cairo, while moderate at night in the north of the country.

And for temperature degrees on Monday:

Cairo records highs of 32 °C and lows of 19 °C

Alexandria records highs of 27 °C and lows of 18 °C

Matrouh records highs of 25 °C and lows of 18 °C

Sohag records highs of 36 °C and lows of 22 °C

Qena records highs of 38 °C and lows of 23 °C

Aswan records highs of 40 °C and lows of 25 °C

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

