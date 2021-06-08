Egypt: Rafah Crossing Open for 24th Day

8 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian authorities opening maintained the Rafah crossing open for the 24th day for receiving wounded Palestinians and allowing relief assistance to the Gaza Strip.

According to official sources, the crossing will remain open to allow entry of materials into the Gaza Strip for the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave after Israeli attacks of the past month.

It will also allow the entry of Egyptian technical teams into the Gaza Strip, added the sources.

The crossing is open according to directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

