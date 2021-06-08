Gambia: Should Political Parties Be Blamed for the Crisis On Attestation in Banjul?

opinion

Opinions could be divided but the fact of the matter is that unless there is system change the remnants of the colonial system of administration will still be with us no matter who governs. Those who are interested in truth would know that attestations arise from a stone age system of depriving a nation of proper system of registration of births, marriages and deaths. Those who are myopic in thinking make analysis and draw lessons from particular incidents instead of examining problems from their genesis and roots.

A country with a proper system of administration would issue birth certificates and identity card without cost, as a matter of right to all citizens. That is the final solution to attestation. Those who blame all political parties for all things are incapable of separating the grain from the chaff.