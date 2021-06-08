Gambia: EU Provides D85 Million Grant to Three NGOs in Gambia

8 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The European Union (EU) has funded around eighty-five million dalasi (D85, 000, 000.00) grant to three non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the Gambia, under the project dubbed: "Civil Society Organization as Actors of Governance and Leadership."

The three NGOs are ActionAid International-the Gambia (AAITG), Action Against Hunger-Gambia and 'Mbolo' Association.

The aforementioned NGOs last week launched their EU-funded contracts to deliver good governance and accountability, social cohesion and a transformed economy, for the wellbeing of all Gambians.

The program is aimed at increasing the participation of CSOs in tackling climate change and promoting environmental sustainability, with focus on labor intensive works. The three-year program which started in 2020 will be ending in December 2022.

H.E. Corrado Pampaloni, European Union Ambassador to The Gambia, said CSOs are assets and key actors for the development of any country; that in the Gambia, the change of regime in 2017 unleashed the potential of CSOs.

"In the past, CSOs played a critical role in filling the gaps where Government was unable to provide services adequately," he said; that in recent years, Government has increasingly sought partnership with civil society to mobilize additional resources to provide crucial services to the poor, and reach SDGs for the country particularly at local and community levels.

"This program aligns many priorities at the core of the EU program from mitigating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability, to women and youth empowerment, support to CSO and citizen participation to the development of human capital," he said.

Lamin Dibba, the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources in his keynote address emphasized the need for active participation of NGOs and other development partners to complement Government's effort to climate change adaptation and mitigation.

While recognizing the invaluable contribution of the three NGOs, Minister Dibba assured that Government will continue to provide the much-needed protection and safe environment.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and other stakeholders involved in the promotion of a green economy and environmental sustainability, heads of various NGOs, Governors from various Regions, project beneficiaries and communities amongst other partners.

Other speakers included Omar Badjie, Executive Director of AAITG, Ablavi Madeleine Djossou, Country Manager Action Against Hunger-Gambia and Malang Sambou, Country Chairperson of 'Mbolo' Association.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Measures to Slow Rapid Spread of Covid-19 in Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X