Gambia: IEC Registers 191, 509 Voters Yet

The Independent electoral Commission (IEC) has indicated in a press release that closed to 200 hundred thousand voters have been registered so far.

Below is the full press release signed by Alieu Momarr Njai, Chairman of IEC:

"The Independent electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that the General Registration of Voters which started on 29the May 2021 across the country, will end 11th July 2021.

"The IEC hereby informs all Gambians that the provisional number of registered voters from 29th May 2021 to 4th June 2021 is as follows:

PROVISIONAL STATISTICS OF VOTERS REGISTERED

ADMIN. AREANO. OF VOTERS REGISTEREDFEMALESMALES

Banjul6,6593,4163,243

Kanifing45,45324,81320,640

Brikama60,63634,52426,112

Kerewan9,8155,4044,411

Mansakonko22,19312,9409,253

Janjanbureh24,74714,58210,165

Basse22,00613,9968,010

Total191,509109,67581,834

"All qualified Gambians are urged to apply for a new voter's card at the registration centre of their place of residence or birth rather than going to a registration centre other than where they live or were born," the dispatch stated.