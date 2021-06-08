Tunisia/Liberia: Lone Star Delegation Touchdown in Tunisia

Monrovia — A 30-man Liberia Football Association (LFA) delegation arrived in Tunisia on board a Turkish airline on 7 June to honor two international friendlies.

The delegation, which left Monrovia on 6 June and transited in Accra, Ghana, is lodging at Mouradi Palace in Tunis.

It is headed by LFA executive committee member Nyemah Nyanway and includes Bea Mountain President Joseph Vincent, Assistant Sports Minister James B. Toe, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning director of budget Saye-Maye Cole and News Newspaper sports editor Joseph Vincent.

Others are head coach Peter Butler, trainer George Gebro, goalkeeping coach Sunday Seah, kitman Tommy Johnson, team doctor Torsou Jallabah and masseur Sampson Zoegbeh.

Deputy coach Christopher Wreh, administrative manager Sebastian Collins and LISCR FC midfielder Armah Vaikannah are being quarantined, having tested positive for Covid-19 in Monrovia.

Mighty Barrolle goalkeeper Morlik Keita, who also tested positive for Covid-19 in Accra, will undergo a second test on Monday.

Uncapped defenders Prince Balde and Othello Bah are among 10 foreign-based players invited for the trip.

Midfielder Seth Kanteh Hellberg makes a return, having won his only two caps against Sierra Leone in the first round World Cup qualifiers in September 2019.