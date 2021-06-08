Liberia: First Lady Launches She's You Menstrual, Personal Hygiene Initiative

8 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The First Lady's Office in collaboration with Clar Hope Foundation and Gender Ministry launches a national initiative to boost awareness and sensitization on menstrual and personal hygiene on Wednesday, June 9, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia.

The She's You Menstrual & Personal Hygiene initiative, which is part of Mrs. Clar Marie Weah's flagship program, She's You Movement, endeavors to increase awareness on the proper management of one's period and usage of sanitary pads.

Through this initiative, Mrs. Weah wants all women and girls, including those with disability, to be inclusive in the fight for national menstrual hygiene and better sanitation.

