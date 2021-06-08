Liberia: The Monrovia Cycling Club Celebrates World Bicycle Day in Monrovia

Monrovia — On Saturday, June 5, the Monrovia Cycling Club (MCC) with over 20 cyclists with support from the GIZ, part of the German international Cooperation and the Energizing Development Program - EnDev, celebrated the WORLD BICYCLE DAY to create awareness in Monrovia about benefits of cycling for health, social and environmental impact.

Since 2018, June 3rd is declared as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations General Assembly. This day is globally commemorated for the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries as a simple, affordable, reliable, clean, and environmentally sustainable means of transport.

As part of the activities marking this year's celebration, bicycle riders assembled at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, at 9:00 AM and headed to the Ducor Palace Hotel in Central Monrovia via the Tubman Blvd. and back. All bickers were dressed according to the rules of Safety, wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle, and as well wearing a "Green T-shirt" to signify a greener and healthier environment through cycling.

Among the invitees were a wild range of people from the Monrovia Cycling Club, the Liberia Cycling Association, GIZ staff, the traffic section of the Liberia National Police, business people, social workers, well-wishers and the media.

MONROVIA CYCLING CLUB:

In November of 2019, the Monrovia Cycling Club (MCC) was formed by bicycle riders who decided to ride every Saturday morning as a medium to exercise. This small group originally called "Bikers" evolved to also contribute to other societal needs thus the new name was crafted as the "Monrovia Cycling Club". They are passionate about bicycle riding and keeping fit and concerned about our society and giving back to our society through community services and raising awareness.

CYCLING & COVID-19:

Cycling is not only a great way to stay healthy (not only in times of the COVID-19 outbreak) and as well as a social and environmental impact on the World. But cycling is also an effective way to support physical distancing and to relieve the burden on public transport during a pandemic.

Worldwide - in Berlin, New York, Bogotá - the topic of pop-up bike lanes has developed great momentum since the last year, during the Pandemic. Pop-up bike lanes (also called emergency bike lanes) are temporary bike lanes that enable social distancing by providing more space for cyclists on the one hand and relieving the public transport system on the other.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About World Bicycle Day:

Cycling has many benefits, ranging from improving health conditions to positive environmental, social and economic impacts. There is a strong necessity for provision of cycling infrastructure and insurance of safety of riders.

Health - To be fit and healthy you need to be physically active. Regular physical activity can help protect you from serious diseases such as obesity, heart disease, cancer, mental illnesses, diabetes, or arthritis. Riding your bicycle regularly is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of health problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

Social & Economic Impact: Bicycle is a very affordable means of transportation, as it does not require continuous spending on fuel. Maintenance of a bicycle is rather economic and easy to handle. In Liberia middle or lower middle-class citizens can spend up to one third of their income on transportation. Instead, they could save these costs by riding a bicycle and cover other needs.