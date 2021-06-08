Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting to Trash Out Differences, Strengthen Unity

Monrovia — Leaders of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) agreed to penalized any partisan and executive caught making 'denigrating, derogatory and insulting comments' against partisans and leaders from constituent parties.

The decision was taken at a hastily convened meeting on Monday to reaffirmed the constituent parties' commitment to foster unity and uphold the framework agreement of the collaboration in the wake of growing apprehensions among partisans and supporters ahead of the CPP's selection processes for Standard Bearer and legislative candidates for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The meeting was attended by all four political leaders including Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence, Chairperson of the CPP and Political leader of the Liberty Party (LP), Ex-Vice President Joseph N. Boakai of the former ruling Unity Party (UP), Alexander Benedict Cummings: Alternative National Congress (ANC) and Wilfred Benoni Urey of the ALL Liberian Party (ALP).

The CPP, in a statement released after the meeting held at a local hotel in Monrovia said "The CPP is cognizant that over the course of the last few months, there have been growing public concerns over the "perceived decline" of existing relationship amongst leaders and partisans of the CPP. Consequently, Liberians with strong hope in CPP, who find the organization as the appropriate platform for redeeming Liberia and restoring their hopes in 2023, fear that this "perceived decline" would undermine the founding objectives of the Collaboration."

With this in mind, CPP said the leaders of constituent parties through the National Advisory Council, Executive Committee, CPP Legislative Caucus, Secretariat and Standing Committees including support structures and diaspora branches have resolved and recommitted to the founding objectives of the collaboration and assured its partisans and Liberians in general that going forward, "All constituent parties have taken responsibility of the actions of their respective partisans and have promised to take actions against/penalize any partisan(s) and executive(s) who will make denigrating, derogatory and insulting comments against partisans and leaders from constituent parties.

It added that any such action will be consistent with CPP's internal regulations and guidelines and constituent parties will ensure that all executives or officials will refrain from pointless accusations against political leaders, executive committee members, or officials of any constituent party.

The CPP, and each constituent party further agreed to propagate the decision to all its membership and endeavor to ensure that all members at various levels heed to this decision; adding that 'all partisans and supporters of constituent parties within the CPP are mandated to make best efforts aimed at protecting and respecting all leaders going forward'.

'Unity Is The Way'