Liberia: Samuel Jackson Pledges Support to President Weah's 2023 Presidential Bid

Monrovia — Renowned economist and author, Samuel Jackson has thrown his backing behind the 2023 presidential bid of President George Manneh Weah.

President Weah is midway through his six-year tenure which began in January 2018. He and his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have made it clear that he will be opting for reelection comes 2023.

While a large segment of the population including the opposition bloc has criticized him over his administration's 'poor' handling of the economy, his supporters said he is up to the task and most of the problems were inherited by his government.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, Mr. Jackson said the solution to Liberia's problem is not about changing its leadership.

"If you notice all of the major changes we had over the last 40 years, all of the changes have not really benefitted the country," he said.

"Changing regime is not the answer. The answer is what kind of internal reforms that you can push the government to make. And the only way we can do that is not to have a caustic bellicose political environment, where we are trying to remove a sitting President to have an election that we don't really know the direction of the candidates."

Also writing on his Facebook page, who believes in the Progressive ideologies that became popular in the 1970s and '80s, said his support to Weah has no string attached.

"My support to his candidacy is etched in stone. I don't expect anything in return. I support continuity for 2023 not because the Weah Presidency is flawless but because it represents the aspirations of millions of Liberians who yearn for a transition to a younger generation and is a composition of grass roots efforts that I have supported in the past."