Liberia: Importers Want Increment in Price of Rice Due to Rise Cost of Importation

Monrovia — The Rice Importers Association have appealed to the Government of Liberia to permit an increment on the price of rice due to rising cost of importation.

According to the Association, there is a worldwide increment in freight while at the same time fees for services at the National Port Authority (NPA) have also gone up.

They expressed fears that there may be shortage of rice on the market if there is no increment in the price.

The importers said their attention has also been drawn to the recent increment of fees of vessel and warehouse operation by the Association of Liberia Stacking Companies.

FrontPageAfrica Association, since their last agreement with importers in 2016, they have not imposed any increment, but there is now the need for additional charges.

In February 2018, President George Weah called a meeting with rice importers in the country where they agreed to reduce the price of rice by US$2-4.