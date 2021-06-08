Liberia: AMEU Alumni Identifies With JFK Children Ward As Part of Its 26th Anniversary Celebration

Monrovia — The Alumni Association of the African Methodist Episcopal University has identified with the Children's Ward at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in commemoration of the 26th anniversary of the university.

Items donated by the group include clothes and toys to children at the Ward.

Speaking on Saturday with reporters, the AMEUAA President, Emmanuel Teah Delamy said the gesture was intended to create a lively atmosphere for children who were taking treatment at the JFK.

Some of these children at the hospital are future leaders of Liberia and as such, they must not be forgotten in their state of illness, Mr. Delamy said.

He further lauded health workers at the Children Ward of the JFK Medical Center for their sacrifices over the years.

Meanwhile, Delamy has urged Liberian students to take advantage of the modern system of learning that involves technology -- the current reality of acquiring education in the world.

The 26th anniversary of the university was also graced with sporting activities when members of the alumni association gathered at the Blue Field in Monrovia to showcase their footballing skills.

At the Blue Field, Delamy lauded the AMEU Administration for upgrading the university by for its graduate program.

The move will create room for many graduates to pursue advanced education to continue contributing to society, he said.