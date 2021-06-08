Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Assures His Government's Commitment to Peaceful and Just Liberia

Monrovia — U.S. Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Mr. Michael McCarthy has disclosed that the United States Government remains committed to protecting the country's fragile peace.

Ambassador McCarthy further disclosed that the United States Government is also committed to maintaining the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador McCarthy made the disclosure on Monday at the opening of the 4th National Judicial Conference currently taking place at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

"We at the U.S. Embassy will continue to maintain our long history of standing beside Liberia to support the justice efforts directly or indirectly. We remain steadfast in our commitment to a peaceful and just Liberia," Ambassador McCarthy said.

Also speaking at the conference, Swedish Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Madam Ingrid Wetterqvist said the independence of Judiciary is a key factor in the application of the rule of law.

Ambassador Wetterqvist added that the independence of the Judiciary creates a stability and predictability for foreign investment and anyone wishing to engage with the country.

"The legal system is depending on the three branches of government, Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary and the balance between them and the independence among them. We watched you, we see you and we are interested in working with you to continue the independence of the Judiciary and the application of the rule of law in Liberia."

Ambassador Wetterqvist stated: "This creates stability and predictability for anyone who wishes to engage with your country and it's very important as balancing factor to the image in term of leadership and the stipend provided to the country by the Executive and by the Legislature."

Commenting on the establishment of the war and Economic Crimes Court in the country, Ambassador Wetterqvist said "The way I see things moving in Liberia relates to the legacy of the civil war and there is a debate going on about the war crimes and Economic Crimes Court. Us, as donors, we are of course concern about the use and giving of resources to your country as it regards to the obstacles left in the wake of the legacy of the civil war. And my questions are: how much this can be done through the legal system? How much can you address the need for this for your country to lay this to rest?

She, however, urged the government of Liberia to prioritize the establishment of a war and Economic Crimes Court to end the culture of impunity in the country.

"Looking into the future, we wish to be partner in this but the decision has to be Liberia and the solution has to be Liberia," she said.

For his part, the President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Tiawon S. Gongloe said it is time to act for victims of the civil war and those seeking justice.

"It is time for us to begin to act so that those who seek Justice will see an independent Judiciary withstanding the power of the Executive and the power of the Legislature in the interest of all those who seek Justice. This is what my constitution refers to when it says Justice should be without fear or favor," Cllr. Gongloe added.