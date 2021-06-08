Liberia: National Elections Commission Exploring Possibilities for a Biometric Voter Card Election

8 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) is considering the introduction of biometric voter ID cards for the 2023 elections.

The introduction of the biometric system will prevent issues of duplication, double registration and lend credibility to the entire electoral process. The biometric voter registration uses unique physical features of an individual -most commonly fingerprints-for voter registration and possibly also authentication. A biometric contains this information and is validated at the polling place on election day.

At the official launch of the process on Monday, NEC chair Davidetta Brown Lansanan said, the introduction of the BVR globally has had some advantages, among them is the possibility of enhancing voter confidence and increasing the integrity, accuracy and transparency of the electoral process.

"The Commission hopes that the potential adoption of the BVR in Liberia can bring about greater efficiency in data capture and analysis, and increased security improving the conduct of future elections," she said.

About the feasibility study

The study will focus on identifying the exiting issues with the voter roll. There will be series of consultation with stakeholders, look at the possible integration and linkage with the NIIR and advice on what is possible within the given time firm.

