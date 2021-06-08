Liberia: Cece United Wins Montserrado County 3rd Division Championship

Monrovia — Saye Town Liberia Football Association 3rd division outfit Cece United has been Crowned Montserrado County third division Champions.

Youthful United side overpowered Pepper FC 2-0 on Sunday, at the ATS in the grand final of the Championship to determine the champion.

Two first half goals from Moses T. Meah and Delton Kollie were enough to secure the Saye Town boys victory over Barnesville Pride Pepper Football Club.

Cece united, Pepper FC and Congress football club have qualified to represent Montserrado County third divisions Sub-Committee in the national 3rd division playoff for a place on the second division.

The three Montserrado County teams will be among 32 teams divided into groups for the regional playoff.

In other result, Congress FC defeated BYC-A 5-3 on penalties shootout after full-time needed 2-2.

Both BYC-A and Congress FC went into the match knowing that a win will see them join Papper FC and CECE United.

The junior Go Blue Boys came from 2-0 down to pulled a full-time draw with Congress but they lost the shootout ending BYC-A hopes of a playoff place.