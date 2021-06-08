Liberia: Cece United Wins Montserrado County 3rd Division Championship

8 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis Boayue

Monrovia — Saye Town Liberia Football Association 3rd division outfit Cece United has been Crowned Montserrado County third division Champions.

Youthful United side overpowered Pepper FC 2-0 on Sunday, at the ATS in the grand final of the Championship to determine the champion.

Two first half goals from Moses T. Meah and Delton Kollie were enough to secure the Saye Town boys victory over Barnesville Pride Pepper Football Club.

Cece united, Pepper FC and Congress football club have qualified to represent Montserrado County third divisions Sub-Committee in the national 3rd division playoff for a place on the second division.

The three Montserrado County teams will be among 32 teams divided into groups for the regional playoff.

In other result, Congress FC defeated BYC-A 5-3 on penalties shootout after full-time needed 2-2.

Both BYC-A and Congress FC went into the match knowing that a win will see them join Papper FC and CECE United.

The junior Go Blue Boys came from 2-0 down to pulled a full-time draw with Congress but they lost the shootout ending BYC-A hopes of a playoff place.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Measures to Slow Rapid Spread of Covid-19 in Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X