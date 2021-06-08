Liberia: BWI Graduates Choose an Interim Team

Kakata — Members of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) Alumni Association have elected an interim team to lead the association for one year during which it will oversee the conduct of a fresh election for a constitutional leadership.

The decision, taken on May 29 during the association's annual convention in Kakata, was a result of the outgoing leadership's inability to conduct elections at the end of its second and final term in May last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Those overwhelmingly elected on the interim leadership team were Thomas Momo Parker, Chairman; Thompson B. Klafleh, Vice-Chairman; and Sam Sumo Bahbor, Secretary-General. The two other members are Doris Raynes and Nathan N. Teah.

The interim officials, all of whom ran unopposed, are to spearhead an effort to rewrite the association's constitution.

The interim team is also charged with a responsibility of closely cooperating with the BWI administration and liaising with the association's outgoing leadership for the purpose of accounting for its four years in office.

The new team has already hit the ground running, releasing a calendar of activities in the months ahead.

They include meetings with the outgoing leadership of the association and the school's administration, the setting up of a constitutional review committee and discussion on the institute's 92nd founding anniversary celebration --- a celebration that usually brings members of the alumni community to campus on the last Saturday of June.