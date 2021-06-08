Liberia: I Bring Different Experiences Than Boakai

-Cummings says

In his quest for the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) presidential ticket, former Coca - Cola bottling executive, now Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says after running large complex organizations and delivering result, he brings different experiences than former Liberian Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

"I think the difference, I will say is, I bring a different set of experiences than the former Vice President, and Liberians will have to decide whether that different set of experiences is what they think we need to lead our country," Cummings said Monday, 7 June in Monrovia during a live talk show on OK FM.

During the show, Mr. Cummings reminded Liberians of his experience of running large complex organizations and delivering results, adding that the corporations that he worked for were neither Liberian - owned corporations, nor were they his mother or father's corporations, adding that he had no connections to those institutions.

"We earned the results we got every day and the success we have every day, and my experiences are there, clear. I keep saying the best way to predict future performance and future behavior is past performance and past behavior," Mr. Cummings added.

Additionally, Mr. Cummings stated that it is premature right now to start naming running mates now, when asked who he will pick as his vice presidential candidate in the event he were picked as CPP standard bearer. Instead, he indicated that if he gets the CPP presidential ticket, criteria will be developed and he will look within the CPP in line with its framework to select the vice standard bearer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking of the commonalities between him and Boakai, Cummings said he believes they both care for their country, believe in Liberia and they are both in the CPP.

Last month Mr. Boakai said he won't take a slot for the vice presidency this time around, but committed himself to abiding by all that is in the CPP framework in a subsequent response to a follow-up question if he would support the CPP's presidential ticket in case he is not chosen.

Among CPP's four political leaders, both Boakai and Cummings seem to be the main forces restlessly battling for the CPP presidential slot ahead of the party's final decision on who it carries.

And it seems so because supporters from both the former ruling Unity Party (UP) of Mr. Boakai and Cummings' ANC have separately been speaking out so much trying to present their various parties' leaders as the best options to battle sitting President George Manneh Weah.

CPP is comprised of four opposition political parties including Boakai's UP on whose ticket he and former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf won two successive six years terms that ended when President George Manneh Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) took office in January 2018 after the 2017 presidential elections.

Within CPP are also Cummings' ANC, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga - Lawrence's Liberty Party (LP) and businessman - turned politician Benonie Urey's All Liberian Party (ALP). By Winston W. Parley