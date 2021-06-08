Liberia: Speaker Donates Rice to J.J. Dossen Hospital

House Speak Bhofal Chambers, who is also Maryland Countydistrict#2 Representative, has donated 30 bags of rice to the administration and staff of the J.J. Dossen Hospital in Harper City, Maryland.The presentation ceremony, which was done over the weekend in the county, brought together health workers, patients, administrators, local government officials, among others.

The constituency coordinator for the Speaker, Robert P. Weah said the donation is the Speaker's way of identifying with the health facility that provides services to majority of citizens, including patients from neighboring countries. He said although Speaker Chambers is not a medical practitioner, he is always concerned about challenges confronting the health sector. The constituency coordinator added that Speaker Chamber's gesture to the county is not only limited to the health sector in county.

He recalled that in July last year, the Speaker donated two drums of fuel to the J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper, including Covid-19 preventive materials to health facilities in Nyanbo Town, his own district.

He also disclosed that the Speaker similarly donated 250 bags of rice to the county, which was shared among traditional chiefs, various health centers, towns and villages, and groups, including people living with disabilities.

Meanwhile, receiving the food at the hospital, the administrators of the hospital JJ Dossen Hospital lauded Speaker Chambers for the kind gesture and noted that though the hospital had been confronted with several constraints, but a charity group, Partner In Health came to its rescue.

The hospital administrators said despite the Speaker's engagement at the national level, he has been more concerned about the county's referral hospital and on several occasions, donated food and non-food items there.

"So on behalf of the staff and Management of the county referral hospital, we will like to extend our profound thanks and appreciation to Dr. Chambers for always giving back to his people through the means of empowering health facilities in the county", they said.

They appealed to other lawmarkers and prominent sons and daughters of Maryland County to emulate the Speaker Chambers, as there are still challenges confronting the J.J. Dossen Hospital.They named inadequate staff and budgetary allocation, salary payment and lack of ambulance, among others facing the sector.

Meanwhile, in April of 2019, Maryland County former Senator H. Dan Morias donated one ambulance and medical equipment to the hospital.

Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County-Editing by Jonathan Browne