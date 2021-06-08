Liberia: AME University Inducts Dr. Attah As President

The Board of Trustees of the African Methodist Episcopal University has formally inducted Rev. Dr. Alvin E. Attah as President of the University. Dr. Attah received the baton of leadership as Interim President of the AME University on April 1, 2020 from Dr. Josephine George-Francis, a position he served up to his formal appointment. He has been given a four year mandate to run the affairs of the university.

Speaking at the induction of Dr. Attah on June 4, 2021, the 1st Vice Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the AMEU Dr. Josephine George Francis, said the Board is satisfied with the workings of Dr. Attah since he took over and they have no doubt of entrusting him for the next four years.

In response, Dr. Attah promised that as he leads the university for the next four years, to take AME University to the level it ought to be.He said his dream is to move the University to a level that attracts people for enrollment.

For his part, the President of the Association of Liberian Universities, Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, who also heads the state-owned University of Liberia, welcomed Dr. Attah as a member of ALU, indicating that they will work together for a better educational system in Liberia.

He promised to work closely with Dr. Attah for the improvement of AMEU.

Dr. Attah at the same time dedicated a new office complex for use by the College of Education and Business and Continuing Education Center (BCEC), an online television station, AMEU Magazine and AMEU Radio, awaiting permit to resume regular broadcast.

Rev. Alvin E. Attah holds a BSc. degree in Physics from the University of Calabar, Nigeria; a Master's in Project Management from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria; a MBA in Management from the University of Liberia, and a MTh. degree in Theology from the Cuttington University Graduate School of Professional Studies, respectively.

He previously served as an Examiner for the West African Examination Council in Nigeria, a full-time faculty and Research Fellow at the University of Calabar in Nigeria.

In the public service, he worked as Deputy National Authorizing Officer at the Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs in Monrovia; Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and most recently, as the Associate Vice President for Administration at the AME University.

He is currently the Senior Pastor of Eliza Turner Memorial AME Church, Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, Liberia.