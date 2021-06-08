Liberia: Rep. Seboe to Introduce Vocational Education At D. Twe High School

8 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton-Editing By Jonathan Browne

Montserrado County district# 16 Representative Dixon Seboe discloses plan to introduce a bill for vocational training skills during high school at the D. Twe Memorial High School in New Kru Town, suburb of Monrovia. D. Twe Memorial High School is one of the oldest public schools in electoral district# 16.

Speaking over the weekend, Representative Seboe said the aim is to ensure that graduates leaving the school come out with vocational skills to enable them pursue higher education.

According to him, when the bill is proposed and legislated, it will put smiles on the faces of youths of the district and enable them contribute to the rebuilding process of the country.

He notes the youths are faced with challenges in pursuing higher education, so it is time to change the dynamics at D. Twe.

Rep. Seboe at the same time challenges 12th graders to prepare adequately for the upcoming WAEC exams in order to make a successful pass, while vowing to support any student that would emerge as dux for D. Twe High School for the first year in any University of his or her choice in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Montserrado County Lawmaker has also donated buckets of paint worth over US$ 1,600 to the D. Twe Memorial High School to give the institution a facelift.

