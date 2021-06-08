Liberia: CPP Vows to Hold Together

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) have issued a four-count resolution, committing to working together and avoid attacking one another's leaders in public. The CPP comprised of four opposition parties, including Alternative National Congress, Unity Party, All Liberian Party and Liberty Party.

A press release issue in Monrovia Monday, June 07, says at a one-day leadership workshop held in Sinkor, Monrovia, the CPP agreed that all constituent parties have taken responsibility of the actions of their respective partisans and have promised to take actions against/penalize any partisan(s) and executive(s) who will make denigrating, derogatory and insulting comments against partisans and leaders from constituent parties, warning that any such action(s) will be consistent with CPP's internal regulations and guidelines.

The forum was attended by all four constituent leaders of the CPP, including Mr. Alexander B. Cummings (ANC), ex-vice president Joseph Nyumah Boakai (UP), businessman Benoni Urey(ALP) and Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence (LP).

The release says constituent parties will ensure that all executives and/or officials will refrain from pointless accusations against Political Leaders, Executive Committee Members, or officials of any constituent party, and the institution itself, and that each constituent party will propagate this decision to all its membership and endeavor to ensure that all members at various levels heed to the decision.

"All partisans and supporters of constituent parties within the CPP are mandated to make best efforts aimed at protecting and respecting all leaders going forward", reads the release.

The release continues that the purpose of the one-day leadership workshop was led by all four Political Leaders, who reaffirmed the constituent parties' commitment to foster unity and uphold the framework agreement of the collaboration in the wake of growing apprehension among partisans and supporters, ahead of the CPP's selection processes for Standard Bearer and legislative candidates for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The workshop brought together members of the National Advisory Council, Executive Committee, Legislative Caucus, Secretariat and Specialized Committees of the CPP.

Upon assuming the leadership of the CPP on February 3, 2021, Liberty Party's Political Leader, Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, promised to guide the development of a roadmap to the selection of a presidential ticket for the CPP ahead of the 2023.

Following that declaration, debates as to who heads the CPP ticket have ensued across various platforms, including social media and radio stations across Liberia. "Even within the CPP, the debate has further intensified leading to "negative statements and utterances" amongst partisans and against Political Leaders and executives of constituent parties, the release notes.

The CPP says it is cognizant that over the course of the last few months, there have been growing public concerns over the "perceived decline" of existing relationship amongst leaders and partisans of the CPP. Consequently, Liberians with strong hope in CPP, who find the organization as the appropriate platform for redeeming Liberia and restoring their hopes in 2023, fear that this "perceived decline" would undermine the founding objectives of the Collaboration.