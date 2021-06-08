Kenya: Aga Khan Hospital Accredited As a Centre of Excellence in Acute Stroke Management

8 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Contributor

Nairobi — Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH,N) has been accredited as a Centre of Excellence for the management of Acute Primary Stroke, becoming the first hospital in Africa to achieve this certification.

The accreditation was granted by the Joint Commission International (JCI), the recognized global leader in health quality standards, following a rigorous Clinical Care Program Certification (CCPC) audit conducted in May 2021.

"It testifies to our commitment to provide quality care guided by patient safety standards and aimed at good health outcomes," the hospital said.

And in line with the accreditation, the hospital said it had adopted international standards that provide for standardisation of care for Acute Primary Stroke and continuous evaluation of health outcomes.

Joint Commission Accreditation and Care Program certification means an organization complies with the highest standards for safety and quality of care and is committed to continually improving patient care.

The JCI Clinical Care Program Certification (CCPC) Standards are intended to benchmark specialty programs against the world's most comprehensive and competitive standards.

This is the second CCPC accreditation for the Hospital having been accredited as a Centre of Excellence for the management of Heart Attack in 2020. AKUH,N was the second hospital in Africa to attain this certification.

The Hospital became the first hospital in the region to receive the JCI accreditation in 2013, an accreditation that is reassessed every 3 years.

In 2018, the hospital's laboratory was accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a global recognition for the excellence of the services provided by the hospital's laboratory. Earlier in 2011, the laboratory received accreditation from the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X