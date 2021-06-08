Kenya: Aga Khan Hospital Accredited As a Centre of Excellence in Acute Stroke Management

Nairobi — Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH,N) has been accredited as a Centre of Excellence for the management of Acute Primary Stroke, becoming the first hospital in Africa to achieve this certification.

The accreditation was granted by the Joint Commission International (JCI), the recognized global leader in health quality standards, following a rigorous Clinical Care Program Certification (CCPC) audit conducted in May 2021.

"It testifies to our commitment to provide quality care guided by patient safety standards and aimed at good health outcomes," the hospital said.

And in line with the accreditation, the hospital said it had adopted international standards that provide for standardisation of care for Acute Primary Stroke and continuous evaluation of health outcomes.

Joint Commission Accreditation and Care Program certification means an organization complies with the highest standards for safety and quality of care and is committed to continually improving patient care.

The JCI Clinical Care Program Certification (CCPC) Standards are intended to benchmark specialty programs against the world's most comprehensive and competitive standards.

This is the second CCPC accreditation for the Hospital having been accredited as a Centre of Excellence for the management of Heart Attack in 2020. AKUH,N was the second hospital in Africa to attain this certification.

The Hospital became the first hospital in the region to receive the JCI accreditation in 2013, an accreditation that is reassessed every 3 years.

In 2018, the hospital's laboratory was accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a global recognition for the excellence of the services provided by the hospital's laboratory. Earlier in 2011, the laboratory received accreditation from the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS).