Botswana: Second-Dose Vaccination Commences Today

Gaborone — The campaign of second-dose of COVID-19 vaccines commences Tuesday (June 8).

The campaign, according to a press release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will commence with those who have received the Sinovac vaccine.

"Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will be due for their second dose in the week beginning June 21, 2021," states the release.

It further states that District Health Management Teams (DHMTs) across the country will be available to give guidance to all who are due for their second dose.

The community, says the release, is encouraged to visit the vaccination sites where they received their first dose and to bring along their vaccination blue card for avoidance of doubt.

Regarding vaccination roll out programme for other Batswana and residents still awaiting to receive their first dose, the ministry says members of the public will be notified in due course.

It further says the country's COVID-19 vaccination program is currently at the tail-end of the Phase 1 category, which prioritises those aged 55 years and above, and all health workers.

"With the arrival of other COVID-19 vaccine consignments expected, the vaccination program will progress to cover the remaining groups of the population," states the press release.

Source : BOPA