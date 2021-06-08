Namibia: No Water Tariff Hike for Oranjemund

8 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Keetmanshoop — The Oranjemund Town Council has resolved not to implement any increases for water tariffs during the new financial year.

"Council is fully aware and understands the current unfavourable prevailing economic circumstances and after careful consideration thereof, the water related tariffs have not increased for the financial year 2021/2022," said Guamé Stephanus, chairperson of the management committee.

He explained the budget included numerous and significant ongoing initiatives that prepare for the long-term viability and sustainability of Oranjemund.

"Numerous projects are planned with an overall project cost estimate of N$99.3 million. This includes various carry over projects from the 2019/2020 financial year and for the new capital projects planned for 2021/2022 financial year," Stephanus added.

The chairperson furthermore stated the current financial year budget amounts to N$192 million, which will be divided into an amount of N$91 million for the operational budget and a capital budget of N$99.3 million.

"The highlights of the council's total provisional operational expenditure are mostly made up of operational general expenses which account for over N$60 million. These include the service contract for the dumpsite management (N$800 000), wet services (over N$3 million), bulk purchase of electricity (N$33 million), abstraction and distribution of water (over N$2 million) and other expenditures such as tools and materials in support of the operations of council," Stephanus said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Measures to Slow Rapid Spread of Covid-19 in Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X