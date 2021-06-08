Namibia: No Water Tariff Hike for Oranjemund

Keetmanshoop — The Oranjemund Town Council has resolved not to implement any increases for water tariffs during the new financial year.

"Council is fully aware and understands the current unfavourable prevailing economic circumstances and after careful consideration thereof, the water related tariffs have not increased for the financial year 2021/2022," said Guamé Stephanus, chairperson of the management committee.

He explained the budget included numerous and significant ongoing initiatives that prepare for the long-term viability and sustainability of Oranjemund.

"Numerous projects are planned with an overall project cost estimate of N$99.3 million. This includes various carry over projects from the 2019/2020 financial year and for the new capital projects planned for 2021/2022 financial year," Stephanus added.

The chairperson furthermore stated the current financial year budget amounts to N$192 million, which will be divided into an amount of N$91 million for the operational budget and a capital budget of N$99.3 million.

"The highlights of the council's total provisional operational expenditure are mostly made up of operational general expenses which account for over N$60 million. These include the service contract for the dumpsite management (N$800 000), wet services (over N$3 million), bulk purchase of electricity (N$33 million), abstraction and distribution of water (over N$2 million) and other expenditures such as tools and materials in support of the operations of council," Stephanus said.