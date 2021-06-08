South Africa: Banking System Must Stop Blacklisting Entrepreneurs Over 'Financial Flu'

opinion

Businesses fail for a variety of reasons, not only because the entrepreneur is bad at business.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

These days, you cannot pick up a newspaper or magazine or read an online article without hearing about the financial impact of Covid-19 on big and small businesses alike.

The unfortunate consequence of the crisis is that millions of people across the African continent have lost and will lose their jobs. This is a bitter blow in a context where the creation of jobs - particularly in the emerging entrepreneurial business environment - has been driven hard by governments and development finance institutions. If we are going to rebuild the entrepreneurial sector, we need to be thinking very differently about how we will achieve this.

New terminology for blacklisting

The financial sector - banks in particular - is incredibly risk-sensitive and has historically been reluctant to lend money to small businesses since the risk associated with start-ups (even pre-Covid-19) has been extremely high. Over the years, creative solutions have been constructed to mediate the gap between the formal financial sector and the financial needs of start-up businesses. These solutions have...